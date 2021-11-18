Quebec City police looking for information after fire that killed 1, injured another

Quebec City police (SPVQ) has set up a command post to gather information about an arson attack that killed a man and seriously injured a woman on Nov. 11.

That day, at 4 a.m., two 911 calls reported a fire in a building at 744 de la Reine Street, a residential area in the Saint-Roch district.

By the time officials arrived onsite, the fire had spread to several neighbouring buildings.

Quebec City police indicates that "investigative elements collected have confirmed that the fire was of criminal origin."

Approximately 20 people were taken in by the Red Cross.

The fire caused the death of Danny Émond, a man in his 60s, and left a 52-year-old woman seriously injured.

The command post will be at the intersection of du Pont and Prince-Édouard streets on Thursday.

Police are inviting "anyone with information on this fire to go and meet the investigators."

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 18, 2021.