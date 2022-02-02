Quebec City police prepare for 'Freedom Convoy,' say they're in contact with organizers

Quebec City police say they are communicating with a so-called ‘Freedom Convoy’ heading to the capital this weekend and intend to keep peace and order in the city.

In a news conference Wednesday afternoon, SPVQ deputy director Andre Turcotte said the police force was aware of the convoy and is preparing for protesters as early as Thursday.

“We will respect the right to protest. Protesting is a democratic right guaranteed by the Charter of Rights and Freedoms,” he said. “At the moment, the SPVQ has been in contact with different people participating from various groups who wish to mobilize in Quebec City in the coming days. Discussion is open and we have very good cooperation with these people.”

The convoy appears to be inspired by the hundreds of truckers and supporters who have occupied downtown Ottawa since Saturday, demanding an end to all public health restrictions and the resignation of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

There are several organizers involved in the planned Quebec City demonstrations, one of whom said he’s leaving Pont-Cartier at 7 a.m. Thursday to arrive in Quebec City for the afternoon.

Bernard "Rambo" Gauthier is also a union representative for the FTQ, though the FTQ said it would not support the convoy. In a recent Facebook video, he called on others to join his demonstration in the provincial capital

"Those who are in their comfort zone, they think everything is going well, because they have the QR code ... We’re your brothers , your sisters, your work mates, your friends, we need your help," Gauthier urged to his supporters.

"We’re one of you. We’re Quebecers, we’re on the ground, we’re Canadians. You’re supposed to help us when it;’s not going well."

I think I found the first #FreedomConvoy truck to get to Quebec City. Told me here he came early, from Ottawa, to be prepared. Says he’ll be giving out free coffee, hot chocolate, and “love”. https://t.co/idNph8vIU6

Police in Quebec City say they have experience with protesters and want to reassure residents they will maintain access to emergency services.

Turcotte stressed that police are in constant contact with organizers.

“We will continue to stay in contact with them throughout the coming hours and coming days to ensure we know their intentions, their plans and to make sure they know our objectives to collaborate with them to ensure everything unfolds in a safe manner,” said Turcotte, adding that, “No act of vandalism, violence or criminal infraction will be tolerated.”

That’s also the message being sent from the province’s public safety minister, particularly with the start of Quebec’s winter festival on Friday.

“[The Carnaval de Québec] is a very important event … and we are launching it tomorrow and this is important for parents, for children, for families, for everyone who is tired of this pandemic to be able to enjoy themselves,” Minister Geneviève Guilbault said Wednesday.

“We have to think of our stores, restaurants ,who need their customers back so we need to be respectful. I am confident that they will be. Of course, I saw, like you and everyone else, what happened in Ottawa. Citizens being very annoyed by what’s happening, but I hope this will have given lessons to the convoy here and in any case our police forces here, the SPVQ as well as the Surete du Quebec are ready to intervene if necessary. But our first choice is that everyone will do what they have to do peacefully, respectfully.”

Opposition parties in the National Assembly say they understand frustration with ongoing measures and the Legault government's response, but say they won't be sympathetic to a protest that doesn't condemn hate within its ranks and looks to clog up streets.

“I think we should hear them, we ought to listen to what they have to say, but we have to see whether they will respect the City of Quebec,” said Parti Quebecois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon.

The PQ said it is open to meeting with the convoy, depending on who shows up and how they treat Quebec versus ongoing protests in Ottawa.

Liberal leader Dominique Anglade condemned hate symbols spotted in the Ottawa demonstration and said she hopes not to see them in Quebec.

“There are the things you don’t want to see. When you have a a Nazi flag that you're carrying, I think you are sending a very, very bad message to the whole population and I don't think we should tolerate that.”

Quebec Solidaire leader Manon Masse said she is not intimidated.

“I don't know why it is going to stop me. I mean, democracy is democracy - they don't believe in democracy, this is their point – but for us we'll be here.”

With files from CTV News' Andrew Brennan and Cindy Sherwin