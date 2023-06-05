iHeartRadio
16°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec City police searching for missing teen boys who may be in Montreal


Nathan Perreault, 14, and Noam Morin, 13, have been reported missing by Quebec City police (SPVQ) and may be in the Montreal area. SOURCE: SPVQ

Quebec City police (SPVQ) are asking for the public's help in locating two teenage boys, who police feel may be in the Montreal area.

Noam Morin, 13, and Nathan Perreault, 14, were last seen the morning of June 2 in the Neufchatel area of the provincial capital.

The boys may be on a red and white scooter.

The boys' families feel their health and safety may be at risk, according to an SPVQ release.

Perreault is 5'6", weighs around 115 pounds has brown hair and eyes and speaks French.

#FUGUE | Nathan Perreault, 14 ans | Dernière fois vu : 2 juin en matinée, secteur Neufchâtel | Pourrait circuler sur un scooter blanc et rouge accompagné d’un autre jeune en fugue | Pourrait être secteur Montréal | Détails : https://t.co/fJFaXoZi1z pic.twitter.com/KhwV8OLMhO

— Service de police de la Ville de Québec (@SPVQ_police) June 4, 2023

Morin also speaks French is around 5'3" and 100 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

#FUGUE | Noam Morin, 13 ans | Dernière fois vu : 2 juin en matinée, secteur Neufchâtel | Pourrait circuler sur un scooter blanc et rouge accompagné d’un autre jeune en fugue | Pourrait être secteur Montréal | Détails : https://t.co/OJreOwGJ4h pic.twitter.com/Zh7fQUGL6G

— Service de police de la Ville de Québec (@SPVQ_police) June 4, 2023

Those who spot either of the two boys are asked to call 911 or 418-641-2447.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*