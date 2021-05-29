Quebec City police seeking missing 19-year-old man

Quebec City police erected a mobile command post on Saturday as part of an effort to locate a 19-year-old man missing since Friday.

Anthony Boucher was last seen at his home in St-Emile on Friday morning at 3 a.m.

Police said he gets around on foot and may use public transportation. His family has reason to fear for his safety.

Boucher stands 1.78 metres tall and weighs 56 kilograms. He wears presription glasses and has a scar about a centimetre wide between his eyes.

He has short brown hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing a black nylon North Face jacket and black, size eight running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or make an anonymous tip at 518-641-AGIR (2447).

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 29, 2021.