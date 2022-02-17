Quebec City police still searching for woman who went missing 14 years ago

Quebec City police (SPVQ) has set up a command post in Lévis to find a young woman who disappeared 14 years ago.

Marilyn Bergeron, who was 24-years-old at the time of her disappearance, left her parents' home in Quebec City on the morning of Feb 17, 2008, where she had been living for a few days, to go for a walk.

She had previously been living in Montreal.

The police investigation found that on that day, at 11:09 a.m., Bergeron withdrew money at the Caisse populaire Desjardins branch located on de l'Ormière Boulevard, between Durand Street and Johnny-Parent Boulevard in Quebec City.

At 4:03 p.m., she allegedly made a credit card transaction at a Café Dépôt restaurant located on de la Concorde Boulevard in the Saint-Romuald sector of Lévis.

According to a witness, Bergeron was alone at the time.

She has not been seen since.

The SPVQ command post is in front of 655 de la Concorde Boulevard, where the Café Dépôt frequented by Bergeron was located 14 years ago.

Anyone with information about her disappearance is invited to visit or contact the police by phone.

Bergeron is described as 1.70 meters tall and weighing 52 kilograms at the time of her disappearance.

She has brown hair and brown eyes and has a horse tattoo on the right side of her chest.

Members of her family will be present at the command post at 10:30 a.m. to address the public.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 17, 2022.