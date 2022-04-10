Quebec City rushes to repair valve at wastewater plant after sewage spills into St. Lawrence river

Quebec City officials say capacity at a wastewater treatment plant has been restored to nearly 60 per cent after a broken valve caused heavy amounts of raw sewage to spill into the St. Lawrence River.

Melting snow and rainfall caused the valve to break Saturday night at a western treatment plant, according to a Sunday press release.

At one point, 21,000 cubic metres of sewage flowed into the river every hour, the release states.

Retour à la normale en progression à l’usine ouest de traitement des eaux usées https://t.co/6WnOJyrhuS (communiqué)

A diver is making repairs to the valve and the plant is “in process of being completely restored.”

In the meantime, officials are asking the public not to flush wipes and sanitary napkins down the tubes.