Quebec City's Centre Videotron to host viewing parties for Stanley Cup Finals

Habs fan in Quebec City will be able to watch some of the Stanley Cup Final in unique style.

On Wednesday, the Centre Videotron announced that as of Friday's game three between the Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning, up to 3,500 fans will be able to come watch the series on the Jumbotron inside the arena.

“Over the past 48 hours, we have had discussions with the NHL to discuss the conditions under which we could accommodate fans at the Centre Videotron and it was agreed that by allowing the sale of tickets, alcohol and food, this project would become feasible,” said Martin Tremblay, chief operating officer of Quebecor Sports and Entertainment Group. “We are very happy to respond to the call of the many fans who will be able to gather at the Centre Videotron in a festive atmosphere, to encourage the Montreal Canadiens, while strictly respecting the public health measures still in force.”

In a statement, arena management said all profits would be donated to several charities, including the Fonds d'etudes des Remparts de Quebec, the Montreal Canadiens Foundation and Pignon Bleu.

Tickets will cost $11 and will go on sale on Thursday at noon for games three and four.

A similar viewing party at the Bell Centre for Wednesday's game two is sold out.