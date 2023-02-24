Quebec City soccer coach charged with luring several minors

A total of 18 alleged minor victims have been identified in connection with a 27-year-old soccer coach in Quebec City who was charged with luring, child pornography and voyeurism offences, police say.

Félix-Antoine Bédard was arrested Thursday by Quebec City police and faces 25 charges after appearing in court on Friday, Noovo Info reported.

Police said in a news release their investigation started on Tuesday after speaking to the first complainant who came forward about the man, who has ties to at least one educational institution in the Quebec City area as well as multiple soccer associations.

The Association de Soccer des Premières-Seigneuries (ASDPS) said it was "dismayed" and "deeply shocked" by the allegations. On Friday, the board of directors wrote in a notice on its website that "one of our coaches and technical assistants" has been suspended after the organization was made aware of the allegations.

"Please note that ASDPS condemns these actions and that all coaches are screened upon hiring.The ASDPS team is committed to creating a respectful and safe learning environment for our youth," the notice said.

Bédard has also been associated with the Association régionale de soccer de la région de Québec, the Académie Saint-Louis, and l'école VC Soccer.

He remained in custody Friday and was scheduled to appear in court again on Monday.

Police invited anyone with information about the accused to call 911. A confidential tip can also be passed onto police by calling 418-641-AGIR(2447) or 1-888-641-AGIR.

With files from Noovo Info