Quebec City sword attack victim posts emotional recount of tragic events on Halloween night

MONTREAL -- One of the survivors of the Quebec City sword attack posted a video from his hospital bed on his Facebook page recounting his horrifying encounter with the alleged killer on Halloween night.

Remy Belanger de Beauport was walking near the Chateau Frontenac around 10:20 p.m. when he came across the costumed suspect he believed to be "a guy that you meet in the street and who will play a joke in bad taste."

After the encounter, the cellist received nearly ten sword blows that inflicted fractures on his head and shoulder blades as well as several severed fingers.

Belanger de Beauport told in graphic detail how he collected his index finger which was on the ground near the fountain of the Place d'Armes.

A stay at the Sacre-Coeur Hospital in Montreal saved the musician's finger.

In his 45-minute testimony, Belanger de Beauport did not hesitate to forgive the alleged killer for whom he has no desire for revenge. He refuses to believe that anyone in their right mind could have committed the atrocious acts.

Carl Girouard of Ste. Therese has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder in connection with the attacks.

Above all, Belanger de Beauport said he wants his attacker to get mental health help rather than years in prison. The 37-year-old artist also expressed his desire to meet him eventually.

A gofundme campaign has raised almost $28,000 to aid in the musician's recovery.

The attack left two dead and five injured, all passers-by who seem to have been chosen at random by the assailant.

