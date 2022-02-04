Quebec City version of 'freedom' protest continues

Protesters in Quebec City opposed to COVID-19-related health restrictions began their second day of demonstrations on Friday under the watch of a heightened police presence.

The demonstration is a spin-off of the “Freedom Convoy” of truckers that arrived in Ottawa seven days ago, and that has since occupied the downtown core of the nation’s capital and caused havoc for local residents.

In Quebec City, Bernard “Rambo” Gauthier, a member of a heavy machinery union, and his supporters protested in front of the National Assembly, which is being guarded by officers with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

Upon his arrival around 5 p.m., Gauthier took a shot at the media after taking selfies with the hundred or so demonstrators who were waiting for him.

“You are […] accomplices,” he said, addressing the reporters who stood before him.

He blamed media and the government for creating hysteria around COVID-19.

“Where do you see a pandemic?” he asked, as his supporters flung insults at the journalists.

PREPPING FOR THE PROTEST

Although the protest officially began in the evening, some demonstrators were honking their horns and waving flags by the early afternoon.

“At 5 p.m., it will begin and it won’t stop. It will be nonstop. At 5 p.m., everyone will be in front of the parliament,” said co-organizer Kevin Grenier in a Facebook Live video on Friday from the provincial capital, standing beside Gauthier.

“If you have questions about lodging and food, we have all that. We’re here for you.”

"We're going to make this friendly... if Mr. Legault doesn't understand after Carnival, we'll use another time,” Grenier added.

In another video on Facebook, he said protesters would be reimbursed up to $300 for the cost of gas to drive to Quebec City.

It’s not clear how many protesters will show up, but police say they will be ready. Heavy City of Quebec trucks have also already been strategically stationed on roads leading to the legislature building to prevent protesters from parking their trucks in front of it.

Trucks parked in Quebec City on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, ahead of a demonstration against COVID-19 health restrictions. (CTV News)

Quebec Premier François Legault has said the group has a right to protest as long as it’s done peacefully, particularly with the start of the annual winter carnival beginning nearby the same day.

On Friday, the premier said there will be zero tolerance for unlawful behaviour.

“The citizens in Quebec City can have a normal life, in restaurants, at the Carnaval du Quebec. So far, it’s going well and I want to make sure it stays this way,” Legault said.

“I will not accept that we start insulting citizens at the entry of restaurants or whatever. We are very careful and there’s no tolerance.”



Many tow trucks are available to clear trucks, if necessary, Legault said.

Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand said the protesters who arrived Thursday were respectful, and he called on them to remain that way. But Marchand added that police are ready for any eventuality.

Friday morning was quiet in Quebec City, but organizers are getting a stage ready and have parked about five large trucks near the National Assembly as they wait for more people to arrive. The majority of the truckers and their supporters are expected to arrive Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, next door in Ontario, local police are taking a different tone in their approach to the ongoing occupation.

Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly said at a news conference Friday morning that the police service will step up their response in a “surge and contain strategy” that includes an increase of 150 additional officers patrolling the streets and neighbourhoods in and around downtown.

“The hatred, violence, and illegal acts that Ottawa residents and businesses have endured over the last week is unacceptable in any circumstance,” Sloly said.

Federal public safety minister Marco Mendecino said the RCMP has granted a request from the City of Ottawa to provide additional officers to help contain the crowd.

A core group of protesters and several 100 trucks have remained in the city’s downtown since last weekend, with more expected to arrive Saturday.

--With files from CTV Montreal's Andrew Brennan and from The Canadian Press