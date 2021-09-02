Quebec climate activists to confront party leaders as they arrive for Sept. 2 federal election debate

A group of climate activists is planning to confront federal candidates about climate change and the fossil fuel sector tonight, meeting party leaders outside the TVA offices in Montreal as they head in for the Sept. 2 debate.

The demonstration will ask candidates “which side” they are on, according to a news release.

To highlight the urgency of their message, activists will “welcome leaders among smoke” by simulating the wildfires that tore through British Columbia this year.

The demonstration was organized by the Planète s’invitent au Parlement, which was behind the massive Montreal climate march in 2019, as well as Greenpeace Québec and Extinction Rébellion Québec.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. and the debate begins at 8 p.m.

-- This is a developing story that will be updated.