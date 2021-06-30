Quebec, collection of unions reach settlement affecting 125,000 school and healthcare workers

A proposal on a comprehensive settlement that would affect 125,000 staff members at Quebec schools, CEGEPs and healthcare facilities has been reached between the union and the Treasury Board.

The draft regulation concerns, among other things, compensation and pension plans, the Centrale des Unions du Quebec announced in a press release on Wednesday.

“The General Negotiating Council confirms that significant progress has been made at various negotiating tables justifies submitting the proposal to its members for approval,” they said.

They noted the government had respected the request for a six percent general salary increase over three years and paid particular attention to improving pay for lowest-ranked employees.

The proposed agreement should be submitted to members at general meetings by the end of September.

In recent weeks, agreements in principle have been reached on working conditions for teachers, education professionals, school support staff and others.

But the Centrale des Unions de Quebec had not concluded a comprehensive agreement in principle on renewing collective agreements with Quebec, unlike the FTQ and CSN.

Treasury Board president Sonia Lebel called the agreement a winner for members while “respecting the financial capacity” of the government.

“We are once again demonstrating that we are respecting our commitments, not only to the employees covered by the agreement, but to all Quebecers,” she said in a press release.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 30, 2021.