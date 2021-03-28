Quebec College of physicians adds voice to those urging province to reconsider relaxing health restrictions

The Quebec college of physicians has added its voice to those calling on the Quebec government to hold off relaxing restrictions as a COVID-19 third wave approaches, and variant numbers rise dramatically.

"Taking into account the recent evolution of the pandemic, the CMQ asks the government to reconsider the reduction of health measures, to take into account the alarm signals and the opinion of many experts," the College des medicins du Quebec wrote on its Twitter page.

Compte de l’évolution récente de la pandémie, le CMQ demande au gvt de reconsidérer l’allègement des mesures sanitaires, pour tenir compte des signaux d’alarme et de l’avis de nombreux experts. #polqc #COVIDー19

— Collège des médecins du Québec (@CMQ_org) March 27, 2021

Experts across Quebec have warned about relaxing restrictions with the rise of variants that Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) modelling has shown will soon dominate positive novel coronavirus cases.

"I have severe concerns that this is the right step," said McGill University associate professor of microbiology and immunology Jorge Fritz. "They are more transmissible, more pathogenic, meaning that also individuals get infected at a younger age more rapidly."

The INSPQ's most recent report on variants shows that there are 705 confirmed variant cases and 5,565 samples being screened.

Of the confirmed cases, the B.1.1.7 variant makes up 595 of the cases, while the B.1.351 variant makes up 107.

The warnings come as Quebec begins to reopen gyms in red zones, and places of worship to up to 250 people.

Premier Francois Legault said Friday that he wasn't ready to reverse these decisions.

"We have to find a balance, if we are too hard, too strong we might lose everybody," said Legault.

Lightened restrictions come as the next month will see Passover (March 28), Easter (April 4), and Ramadan (April 13) celebrations.

Gatherings during holidays are exactly what many experts are worried about.

"People want to see their family and get together, but while we are being faced with these transmissible variants that are driving this, this is a dangerous time," said Dr. Matthew Oughton, an infectious disease expert.

A new Crop survey found that 46 per cent of Quebecers believe that restrictions have lasted long enough, up from 31 per cent in January.

On Saturday, a third protest against health restrictions was held in Montreal in as many weeks bringing hundreds of people to the streets, many not wearing masks or respecting physical distancing measures.

People take part in a demonstration opposing the Quebec government's health and safety measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Montreal, Saturday, March 27, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal police (SPVM) confirmed that 18 tickets were handed out to protesters for not wearing a face covering, in addition to three general infraction tickets.

The rise in variants and the threat of a third wave is why the government is urging Quebecers to get a vaccine dose as soon as possible.

Vaccination numbers broke the 50,000 mark on both Thursday (54,951) and Friday (53,796), and 13.9 per cent of the province's population has received at least one vaccine dose.

"The infrastructure seems to be there, I was incredibly impressed by it, but people weren't showing up for vaccinations," said vaccination centre volunteer Jennifer Fishman. "You know, the appointments are available, there are tons of slots available there."

The province aims to have every adult in the province vaccinated by June 24.