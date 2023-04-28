iHeartRadio
15°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec commissions four experts to save the French language


image.jpg

On the sidelines of the Senate's adoption of Bill C-11, which will force digital giants to fund and promote Canadian content, Quebec's Minister of Culture and Communications, Mathieu Lacombe, announced that he would be surrounding himself with a group of experts who will advise him on the best ways to improve the place of the French language in the digital environment.

The minister was speaking early Friday afternoon to several hundred guests gathered by the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations (MCFR).

Lacombe said he had asked former PQ culture minister Louise Beaudoin; former delegate general of Quebec in Paris and administrator of the International Organization of La Francophonie, Clément Duhaime; Véronique Guèvremont, a full professor in the Faculty of Law at Université Laval and holder of the UNESCO Research Chair on the Diversity of Cultural Expressions; and Patrick Taillon, co-director of the Centre d'études en droit administratif et constitutionnel at Université Laval, where he is also a full professor in the Faculty of Law.

The four experts will be asked to advise the minister on the various tools and possible avenues to be used, whether legislative or not, to ensure the continuity of the French language and culture in Quebec.

   ------

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 28, 2023. It was written with the financial assistance of the Meta Grant and The Canadian Press for news.

Quebec Culture and Communication Minister Mathieu Lacombe responds to the Opposition during question period, Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*