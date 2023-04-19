iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec committee recommends over 20% pay increase for politicians


image.jpg

A committee is recommending that the salaries of elected officials in Quebec be increased by $30,000 per year.

If the recommendation is implemented, the annual salary of MNAs would rise from $101,561 to $131,766.

The work of MNAs in Quebec has become more complex in recent years, and their duties have increased considerably, the committee said.

Ministers' salaries, meanwhile, would rise from $177,732 to $230,591.

Premier François Legault would earn $270,120. His salary is currently $208,200.

The Bureau of the National Assembly (BAN) voted last February to create a committee that studied the remuneration of elected officials. It was composed of former Liberal minister Lise Thériault, former PQ MNA Martin Ouellet and a human resources specialist, Jérôme Côté.

"I want Quebecers to understand that if we want to have a healthy and vibrant democracy, if we want to be attractive, if we want to have people from all walks of life, we need attractive working conditions," Ouellet said.

The report states that MNAs spend an average of 63 hours a week at work and ten hours a week on business travel.

Québec Solidaire is opposed to this salary increase. The party said it is not up to elected officials to vote on their own working conditions.

"Out of respect for the population, we need to start from the beginning in the right way with an independent and binding committee that will have the mandate to review all the remuneration and working conditions of MNAs," said QS parliamentary leader Alexandre Leduc.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 19, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*