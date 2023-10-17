Quebec common front members vote in favour of strike action

The members of unions associated with Quebec's Common Front have voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike mandate.

"This is historic. We said from the outset that the movement was historic -- the largest common front with a mandate that hasn't been asked for in 40 years," said Éric Gingras, president of the Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ), which mainly represents the education sector. "I have to tell you that we were expecting good support, but members are telling us two things: they are fed up, disgusted and want to improve their working conditions."

The Common Front represents 420,000 health, social services and education workers who are members of the CSQ, Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN), Alliance du personnel professionnel et technique de la santé et des services sociaux (APTS) and Quebec Federation of Labour (FTQ) unions.

"We could already feel that the members were behind us at the negotiations," said Robert Comeau, president of the APTS. "They were asking about the negotiations; they were outraged. But to see, with such a high percentage, it gives us a solid boost because we are carrying their voice in these negotiations. It gives us a good balance of power at the bargaining table."

The mandate provides for an indefinite strike but would be preceded first by other measures, such as isolated or grouped strike days.

"If the Treasury Board minister needed another sign from us, her workers, she got it. At 95 per cent, listen, it's crazy. It's unprecedented," said FTQ President Magali Picard.

"A strike mandate is a form of pressure tactic in itself, and at 95 per cent, I hope that the government will consider the strength of the mandate obtained from the union members," added CSN vice-president François Énault.

He points out they recorded the high turnout at a union meeting.

"For my organization, the CSN, it varies from one sector to another, but it is definitely the best turnout since the last two rounds of negotiations," said Énault. "When will the first day of strike action occur if the parties reach that point? With all the delays that we've had, I would say in November."

If there is a strike, essential services will continue to be provided in the health and social services sectors, but not education.

Despite the strike vote, negotiations continue with the Treasury Board and the ministries concerned.

However, Comeau argues that, "all we've been doing is talking about government priorities" for months without addressing the unions' concerns.

Quebec is offering nine per cent increases over five years and a lump sum of $1,000 for the first year.

To this, it is adding a sum equivalent of 2.5 per cent earmarked for "government priorities," which means that it is presenting its offer as being worth 13 per cent over five years.

The Common Front, on the other hand, is asking for a three-year contract of $100 per week or the Consumer Price Index (CPI) plus two per cent for the first year, then the CPI plus three per cent for the second year and the CPI plus four per cent for the third year.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 17, 2023.