Quebec confirms 26 more COVID-19-related deaths as hospitalizations decrease

Quebec confirms 26 more people have died from complications related to COVID-19, a total of 14,977.

There are 36 fewer Quebecers in hospital to be treated for COVID-19, according to public health officials Friday.

The number of people receiving care is now 2,290.

Intensive care admissions are down by four, for a total of 81.

On April 27, 17,542 samples were analyzed.

Quebec also added 1,649 new PCR COVID-19 cases to its tally, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,041,075 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

To date, 198,786 rapid tests have been declared since the online portal opened. Of that number, 162,419 positive tests have been registered.

In Friday's update, 433 were reported, with 352 of them positive.

Quebec is encouraging people to declare the status of their at-home rapid test so officials can get a clearer picture of infection levels in the province.

There are now 9,104 health care workers currently absent due to COVID-19-related reasons.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 34,408 more vaccinations in the province; 32,637 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,771 doses before April 28 for a total of 19,461,432 doses.

Outside Quebec, 324,845 doses were given, for a cumulative total of 19,786,277.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé points out vaccination against the virus does not completely prevent infection, but it does decrease the risk of dire consequences.

As of April 28, 91 per cent of the eligible population aged five and up have received their first dose of a vaccine and 87 per cent have received two.

Of those eligible for a third dose, 54 per cent have received it.

The province has not yet released data on fourth doses.