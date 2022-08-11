iHeartRadio
25°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec Conservative Party courts anglophones with new candidate in D'Arcy-McGee

image.png

Quebec Conservative Party (QCP) leader Éric Duhaime was in an affluent Hampstead neighbourhood Thursday to introduce his new candidate, a strong opponent of Bill 96 who says funding for the Dawson College expansion is a priority.

Bonnie Feigenbaum will be the candidate in the D'Arcy-McGee riding for the Oct. 3 election.

The predominantly English-speaking Liberal stronghold includes parts of Outremont, Westmount, Côte-Saint-Luc and Hampstead, a city that is landlocked in the City of Montreal.

The 53-year-old, who teaches marketing at McGill and Concordia universities, was a city councillor from 2005 to 2015 and was, until recently, a member of the D'Arcy McGee Liberal Association.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 11, 2022. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*