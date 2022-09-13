iHeartRadio
Quebec Conservatives propose expanding immigrant francization, close Roxham Road

The Quebec Conservative Party (PCQ) wants to expand francization to all members of new immigrant families, while closely matching French-language training in the workplace.

Conservative Leader Éric Duhaime was in Montreal Tuesday to present his party's proposals on francization, pointing to the latest census data that show the French language is in a precarious situation in Quebec.

While stating that he would abolish Bill 96, Duhaime notes he would replace it with another version that would not include what he considers to be infringements on the rights of anglophones.

He also rejected claims by some representatives of the English-speaking community who argue the survival of the English language is being threatened in Quebec.

IMMIGRATION AND ROXHAM ROAD

The Conservative Party says it intends to ask Ottawa for full powers on immigration and hopes that all parties will speak with one voice on this issue.

When asked about the situation at Roxham Road on the Canada-U.S. border, where some 19,000 crossings have already been recorded since the beginning of the year, Duhaime blamed both Quebec and Ottawa for their lack of leadership on this issue.

He states the situation is detrimental to regular immigration and undermines the confidence of Quebecers.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 13, 2022.

