Quebec Conservatives vow to transform daycare funding if elected

image.jpg

The way daycares are funded will be transformed if Eric Duhaime's Conservative Party takes power in Quebec City on October 3.

The Canadian Press has learned that child-care centres and private or family daycares would be put in competition with each other and the role of the state would be reduced to its simplest form.

onservatives would aim to ensure maximum freedom of choice for parents by reducing or eliminating public funding in favour of direct assistance to parents. They would offer parents a taxable child-care voucher of $200 per week, per child. Each CPE or child care centre would be able to set its own rate.

The Conservative document does not address the shortage of spaces in the short term, nor does it set a target for the creation of spaces when the waiting list exceeds 52,000 names.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 12, 2022

