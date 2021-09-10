iHeartRadio
Quebec coroner outraged by delay in getting nurses to hard-hit Residence Herron

A Quebec coroner says she is appalled by the amount of time it took to get nurses to a suburban Montreal long-term care home where 47 people died during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A first nurse arrived at Residence Herron on April 9, 2020 with a team of a dozen nurses she'd recruited herself, 10 days after regional health officials had seen the situation first-hand.

Before that date, managers at the regional health authority serving western Montreal had been helping out at the home, but only a few had formal nursing training.

That it took nearly 10 days for nurses to arrive angered coroner Gehane Kamel, who said it was known by that time that residents were slowly dying.

Asked why it took so long to deploy frontline staff to the Herron facility, nurse Marie-Eve ​​Rompre said her bosses had told her they did not have the authority to formally manage the privately owned care home and fully take charge.

Kamel's probe is examining 53 deaths at six long-term care homes and one seniors residence during the pandemic's first wave.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2021.

