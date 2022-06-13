Quebec coroner's inquest begins into police shooting death of teen in 2018

A coroner's inquest will begin Monday into the death of Riley Fairholm, who was shot and killed just under four years ago during a police intervention in Quebec's Eastern Townships.

Fairholm was killed when he was 17 years old by Surete du Quebec officers on July 25, 2018 in Lac-Brome, about an hour southeast of Montreal.

No charges were laid against any officer who was involved, and the watchdog report into the shooting remained confidential.

Coroner Gehane Kamel will be assisted by prosecutors Julie Roberge and Dave Klimpton to look at the causes and circumstances leading to Fairholm's death.

They will follow the inquiry with recommendations.

On Monday, Laurie-Ann Lefebvre from Quebec's police watchdog (BEI), Montreal police (SPVM) technician Valerie Myre and Fairholm's mother Tracy Lynn Wing will testify along with witnesses Anders Koraen and Juliette Blais.

Fairholm's family has spoken out against the SQ and the BEI for their handling of the case, saying it has been a struggle to get information about his death.

The hearings will run until June 23 at the Sherbrooke courthouse.