Quebec father deliberately killed himself and two kids in car crash: coroner

Warning: This story contains details about suicide and child killing.

A coroner has concluded that a Quebec father intentionally crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in March, killing himself and two of his four children.

Coroner Donald Nicole wrote in a report released Tuesday that the 42-year-old father died by suicide and the deaths of his 12-year-old son and four-year-old daughter were homicides.

The family was heading home from an outing on March 15 when the crash occurred on Highway 112 in the small municipality of St-Frederic, about an hour's drive south of Quebec City. The coroner said weather and road conditions were not a factor.

The minivan was carrying a family of six from Adstock, Que., a small town about 85 kilometres south of the provincial capital.

Nicole's report found the minivan was going 135 km/h upon impact, having accelerated from 130 km/h moments before the crash. There was no attempt to brake as it swerved into oncoming traffic and hit the truck.

The truck was travelling 70 km/h and video from the truck's cab showed the minivan suddenly change lanes, with the driver looking toward the front while the front-seat passenger appeared to be asleep. Neither vehicle had any mechanical issues, and everyone in the minivan was wearing a seatbelt.

The coroner attributes the crash to the father's psychological distress, although police found no evidence the father was contemplating suicide in the lead up to his homicidal act.

The father's medical records showed an anxiety-depressive disorder but no indication of a suicide risk.

"According to the police investigation, in the hours preceding the fatal collision (the father) had not expressed any words or made any gestures suggesting that he was in psychological distress or that he wanted to take his own life," the coroner wrote. He explained the situation that led to the crash as "a context of latent psychological distress."

Two children and their mother survived the crash, while the five people in the truck were not injured.



LIST OF MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCES IN QUEBEC

If ever you need help, don't hesitate to reach out to:

Your family doctor (if you have one)

Your local CLSC, CISSS or CIUSSS: 811

AMI-Quebec: 514-486-1448

Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA): 514-521-4993

Centre Interligne Inc.: (for issues related to sexual orientation): 514-866-0103

Depressives Anonymous: 514-278-2130

Groupe d'entraide pour un mieux-être: (GEME): 450-332-4463

Quebec Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Foundation: 514-727-0012

Société québécoise de la schizophrénie: 514-251-4000 x3400

Suicide Action Montreal: 1 866 277 3553

Suicide Prevention Service: 1 866 APPELLE

Veterans Affairs Canada: 1 800 268-7708

If you need immediate assistance, call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2023.