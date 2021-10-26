iHeartRadio
Quebec coroner tired of finger-pointing over deaths at Montreal long-term care home

image.jpg

A Quebec coroner is reminding an inquest into deaths at a privately owned Montreal long-term care home that the regional health authority and the home's management were both responsible for care of vulnerable patients.

Gehane Kamel told a hearing today that both parties were "accountable" and "responsible" for the elderly who had been placed under their care.

She said she is growing tired of finger-pointing between health authority managers called in to help at Residence Herron during the pandemic's first wave and the home's representatives.

Her comments came as the health authority's deputy director took the stand for the first time during the inquest.

Najia Hachimi-Idrissi testified that the health authority was unable force three doctors assigned to Herron, who were seeing patients through telemedicine as COVID-19 cases mounted, to treat patients on site.

She also maintained the health authority could not oblige unionized employees to report for work at Herron.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 26, 2021.

