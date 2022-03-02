Quebec correctional officers complain about overtime, safety issues

Correctional officers are complaining about mandatory overtime because of limited staff.

At a news conference Wednesday, they said they plan to raise the issue at a meeting with federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino on March 25.

The correctional officers’ union also wants to convince the minister to pay financial compensation for the extra workload its members had at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Frédérick Lebeau, president of the union’s Quebec region, says that 1,700 of his members have contracted COVID-19.

The union also wants to talk to the minister about health issues related to psychological harassment and violence, as well as security issues, such as drug use in prisons arriving by drone.

The Union of Correctional Officers, part of the Confédération des Syndicats Nationaux (CSN), also complains about the lack of equipment and technology to deal with these situations.

The union “wonders if the government is taking our health and safety seriously,” reports Lebeau.

The union also complains that some of its members have been “sanctioned” for covering their corrections patch with black tape. Lebeau says the members were being disciplined to show their employer’s lack of respect for their safety and their work.

— This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on March 2, 2022.