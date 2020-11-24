Quebec corrects 'moral contract': Only two gatherings will be permitted over four-day holiday period

By Amy Luft, CTV Montreal

MONTREAL — Quebec officials are correcting their message about the so-called ‘moral contract’ that loosens COVID-19 restrictions over the Christmas holidays.

Premier Francois Legault is now making it clear that Quebecers can only take part in two gatherings within a four-day span between Dec. 24-27.

Legault made the clarification during a news conference alongside Health minister Christian Dube and health director Horacio Arruda.

Legault had previously said gatherings with a maximum of ten people can take place in that four-day span but had not specified how many gatherings could take place.

Legault also made an appeal to people living in private seniors’ residences (RPAs), saying that there are problems with the spread of COVID-19 in these establishments.

He noted that unlike with long-term care facilities (CHSLDs), where residents have less autonomy, people living in RPAs can come and go as they please. He asked them to be particularly careful, to respect physical distancing and to wear a mask when they go shopping or if they have visitors in their apartments.

VACATIONERS SHOULD THINK TWICE

Legault said he took issue with people who a travelling abroad for vacation, for example to all-inclusive resorts abroad.

“Let's remember what happened after the school break in early March,'' he noted, reminding people that Quebecers returned home from their trips sick and spread the disease in the province.

Legault said he didn’t want vacationers occupying hospital beds and putting pressure on the health care system.

“It's really not a good idea to go on vacation abroad in the coming weeks and months,'' he said.

- With files from The Canadian Press