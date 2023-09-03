Quebec could force foreign medical students to practice in the regions

In an apparent change of heart in Quebec's health ministry, the government has proposed a requirement on foreign health-care students to carry out at least some of their residencies outside of Montreal.

It's a provision in Health Minister Christian Dube's health-care overhaul, Bill 15, which is supposed to make the health network more efficient. The objective of this provision is to improve access to care in the regions, which might not be as attractive to early-career doctors.

In a previous version of the bill, the measure applied to all student residents, not just those coming from outside Quebec.

During special consultations held last spring, the Federation of Resident Physicians of Quebec (FMRQ) strongly opposed that idea.

The FMRQ group called those provisions “illegal,” “discriminatory,” and “morally dubious,” denouncing the government for imposing those conditions on students who are still years away from working professionally.

Typically, medical specialist students need up to five years of schooling before completing a residency in specialized medicine, which itself lasts from four to eight years. After that, some students opt for a year or two extra in a sub-specialisation.

Dube appears to have heard the FMRQ’s criticisms, since he tabled an update to the bill last week, which would only force out-of-province students to practice outside the city.

In a statement to The Canadian Press, the FMRQ wrote that it welcomed the change “with great satisfaction.”

