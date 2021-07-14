Quebec court authorizes class action against car rental companies for alleged discrimination against young drivers

A class action suit led by a consumer advocacy group has been authorized by the Quebec Superior Court against a dozen car rental companies for alleged discriminatory practices against drivers under 25 years of age.

According to Option consommateurs, the companies involved in the action have adopted a practice contrary to the Consumer Protection Act. The suit alleges the companies discriminated by imposing additional fees on customers aged 16 to 24 or preventing them from renting vehicles because of their age, even when these consumers were already covered by their own insurance.

The class action lawsuit targets rental companies such as Enterprise, Alamo, National, Avis, Discount, Hertz and Budget Auto. Option consommateurs hopes that the case will put an end to this practice, which it considers discriminatory, and that it will require companies to pay for damages.

According to the consumer rights group, certain circumstances allow for a distinction, exclusion or preference based on age -- notably in an insurance contract -- but these exceptions would not be provided for in the case of car rentals.

"Younger drivers were already having to pay more to insure their vehicles because of their age," said Sylvie De Bellefeuille, lawyer, and budget and legal advisor for Option consommateurs, in a news release, arguing that "the fees imposed by lessors penalize them a second time."

The group invited drivers between the ages of 16 and 24 who have entered into such a rental agreement or have been denied a rental since Aug. 16, 2016, to register to receive information on the progress of the case.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 14, 2021.