iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec Court of Appeal agrees to hear legal challenge to Longueuil deer cull


image.jpg

Animal rights activists will be able to appeal a court decision delivered earlier this month that allowed the City of Longueuil to proceed with the culling of nearly 100 white-tailed deer in a local park.

The Quebec Court of Appeal agreed Tuesday to hear their arguments to stop the planned slaughter of the overpopulated animals that have taken over Michel-Chartrand Park until at least Nov. 25.

On that date, lawyers for the city and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and Sauvetage Animal Rescue will plead their case during a one-hour hearing before Justice Stephen Hamilton.

"I am of the opinion that the situation is exceptional and the best interest of justice requires that that permission to appeal be granted," Hamilton wrote in a ruling on Tuesday.

The SPCA and Sauvetage Animal Rescue have been arguing that instead of killing the deer, the city should capture and relocate them, whereas the city has been pushing to cull the deer in a controlled crossbow hunt. The two agencies appealed an Oct. 4 court ruling not to grant a safeguard order and are asking the Superior Court to issue the order pending a decision on the merits.

At the heart of the case is the impact of overpopulation on the park and surrounding areas. The number of deer in the park has tripled over the last few years and the city has argued that the animals have caused collisions with motorists and caused damage to the greenery of people's homes on the edge of the park. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*