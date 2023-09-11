iHeartRadio
Quebec Court of Appeal to consider telework and anti-scab provisions


A woman is working from home in this image. (Pexels)

Quebec's Court of Appeal will consider whether anti-scab provisions should be applied to telework, after accepting an appeal application filed by the FTQ-affiliated Unifor union.

At issue was the definition of an employer's "establishment" in a telecommuting context.

In Quebec, the Labour Code prohibits the use of replacement workers "in the establishment" where a strike or lock-out has been declared – but how far does an employer's "establishment" extend when an employee works from home?

In November 2021, the province's administrative labour tribunal ruled in favour of Unifor, ruling that Groupe CRH, where a lock-out had been declared, had contravened the anti-scab provisions by using the services of an employee who was teleworking.

However, last April, the Superior Court overturned this decision. It ruled that the labour tribunal had exceeded the meaning of the word "establishment."

Unifor is appealing the decision. The union argued before the Court of Appeal that the Superior Court had already handed down a number of contradictory decisions on the subject of telecommuting. It also argued that the COVID-19 pandemic has created a new situation: widespread telecommuting.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 11, 2023

