iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec Court of Appeal will rule Thursday on mosque shooter's sentence

Free image of a gavel

Quebec's highest court is scheduled to deliver its ruling today on appeals to the life sentence of Alexandre Bissonnette, who shot and killed six men in a Quebec City mosque in 2017.

Bissonnette was sentenced in February 2019 to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 40 years.

Both sides appealed the ruling: the defence said the killer should be allowed a parole hearing in 25 years while the Crown said 40 years wasn't enough, and Bissonnette should not have the possibility to leave prison before 50 years.

The Crown also asked the Quebec Court of Appeal to create a legal framework that will guide judges regarding sentences involving multiple murders.

The Criminal Code allows a judge to deliver consecutive sentences in blocks of 25 years, but the trial judge in Bissonnette's case rewrote the law and instead sentenced the killer to 40 years.

Bissonnette pleaded guilty in March 2018 to six counts of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder. His victims were Mamadou Tanou Barry, 42; Abdelkrim Hassane, 41; Khaled Belkacemi, 60; Aboubaker Thabti, 44; Azzeddine Soufiane, 57; and Ibrahima Barry, 39.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error