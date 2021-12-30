Quebec COVID-19 appointment platform back up after 'maintenance' work

The online platform that allows Quebecers to make appointments to be tested for COVID-19 is now back up and running.

The site was down from Wednesday to Thursday morning due to "maintenance," according to the government.

⚠️La plateforme de dépistage de la COVID-19 est à nouveau disponible. Rappelons que le dépistage en centre devrait être envisager seulement si vous avez des symptômes de la COVID-19 et que vous ne disposez pas de tests rapides.

Due to this, walk-in clinics were seeing a huge uptick in visitors looking to get tested for the virus.

Just before sunrise Thursday, a long line was already forming at the Chauveau screening clinic, part of the Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux (CISSS) de l'Est-de-l'Île-de-Montréal.

Problems with the platform started Wednesday, when hundreds of appointments were booked within a few minutes at a single screening centre.

Staff on site were not able to keep up with such a large influx of people and many had to be turned away.

The Quebec health ministry notes only people experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and who do not have access to rapid tests should visit a testing centre.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 30, 2021.