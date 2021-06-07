Quebec COVID-19 cases below 200 for 2nd day as hospitalizations, ICU cases continue to drop

Quebec reported 194 new COVID-19 cases Monday as intensive care hospitalizations dropped to below 60.

There are now 265 people in Quebec's hospitals with coronavirus infections, a decrease of nine from the day before. In the ICU, there are 58, a decrease of three.

In total, Quebec has logged 371,960 coronavirus cases since March 2020. Of those, 358,221 have recovered (an increase of 354), and 11,152 have died (an increase of three).

Of the three newly reported deaths, one ocurred in the last 24 hours, while two were between May 31 and June 5.

Health workers conducted 15,755 coronavirus tests on June 5 (Quebec releases its testing figures 48 hours after the reported day).

From those tests, the province reported a positivity rate of 1.3 per cent, remaining stable from the previous week.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN: SIX MILLION DOSES IN QUEBEC

Health care professionals administered 68,021 doses of COVID-19 vaccines since their last update. Officials say 66,590 were given in the last 24 hours, and 1,431 were before June 6.

In total, 6,153,711 doses have been administered in Quebec.

The province's vaccine stockpile sits at 6,518,159 shots total, with an additional 546,390 doses of Pfizer and 21,700 doses of Moderna expected to arrive later this week.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Montreal reported the most new infections in Quebec with 66 cases, bumping up the total to 131,685 since the pandemic began.

Next was Monteregie (26 new, 50,966 total), Outaouais (16 new, 12,283 total) and the Eastern Townships (15 new, 14,806).