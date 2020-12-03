Quebec COVID-19 cases remain high with province reporting 1,470 more

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Quebec continues to stay near the highest they've been since the pandemic began, with authorities reporting 1,470 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic is now 146,532 and the province's numbers have increased by an average of 1,377 per day over the past week.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health reports that there are now 13,197 active COVID-19 cases, and that 982 more people have recovered from the disease for a total of 126,179.

Quebec also reported that 30 more people have died due to the disease with 12 deaths occurring in the past 24 hours, 12 between Nov. 26 and Dec. 1, and six before Nov. 26.

Since the pandemic began, 7,155 people have died due to COVID-19.

Health-care professionals concerned with the alarming rise in hospitalizations got better news on Thursday with authorities reporting that three fewer people are receiving care in the province's hospitals compared to Wednesday. There are now 737 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals, including 99 who are in the intensive care ward, the same number as 24 hours ago.

Quebec reports that 34,136 samples were analyzed Dec. 1. (Quebec releases its testing data from two days prior to its daily updates).

REGIONAL INFORMATION

The number of new cases was highest on the Island of Montreal, which reported 373 new cases (52,221 total).

Other regions hard hit were Quebec City with 167 new cases (12,250 total), Lanaudiere with 149 new case (11,619 total), Monteregie with 145 new cases (20,634 total), Laval with 136 new cases (11,824 total), and the Eastern Townships which reported 126 new cases (4,961 total).

Multiple regions also reported an increase in deaths Thursday.

Eight deaths were reported in Montreal (3,649 total); five in Monteregie (883 total); four in Quebec City (459 total); two in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean (135 total), the Eastern Townships (68 total), Outaouais (83 total), Chaudiere-Appalaches (138 total), and Laval (728 total); and one death was reported in Bas-Saint-Laurent (21 total), Lanaudiere (333 total) and the Laurentians (338 total).