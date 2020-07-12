Quebec COVID-19 cases rise above 100 again, as hospitalizations drop

MONTREAL -- After dropping below 100 new cases Saturday, Quebec public health authorities announced Sunday that 114 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Authorities also announced seven deaths, four of which happened before July 4.

The total number of positive cases in the province is now 56,521, and 5,627 people have died since the start of the pandemic.

Montreal saw a huge jump in cases, with 74 more people testing positive, according to the province. Monteregie made up the majority of the other new cases, with 33 more people testing positive.

The new numbers come as testing has increased in the past week, particularly on Montreal's South Shore where outbreaks have been linked to parties in the area.

A total of 10,753 tests were performed July 10, which is 1,280 less than July 9. The testing data is always two days older than the info provided during daily updates.

There are now 306 people receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus in the province's hospital, which is seven fewer than Saturday. Of those, 20 patients are in the intensive care ward, a decrease of two.

According to Quebec, 89 more people have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours for a total of 25,862.