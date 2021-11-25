Quebec COVID-19 cases rise again: 902 new infections

Coronavirus cases in Quebec are ramping up yet again with the province logging 902 new infections Thursday, the largest increase in months.

It's the second day in a row the province exceeded highs not seen since September.

The province also reported an increase in deaths due to the virus, which have increased by five, for a total of 11,571.

Quebec public health is monitoring 6,703 active cases and 633 active outbreaks.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 442,246 people have caught COVID-19, of which 423,075 have since recovered.

Hospitalizations decreased by one overall, with 20 people entering care, and 21 no longer receiving it since Wednesday's update.

Of those in hospital, 45 are in the ICU, a decrease of one since the day before.

-- This is a developing story which will be updated.