Quebec COVID-19 cases surpass 140,000 with 1,395 new cases

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Quebec reached a new milestone Sunday as the province surpassed 140,000 confirmed cases.

Quebec reported 1,395 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of cases to 141,038 since the start of the pandemic.

During the same period, four people died due to the disease in addition to eight who died between Nov. 22 and Nov. 27.

The 12 new deaths bring that total to 7,033 in the province.

The seven-day average rate of new daily cases is now 1,285.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health is reporting 11,991 active cases in the province, and that 1,108 more people have recovered from the disease bringing that total to 122,014.

The number of hospitalizations in the province decreased by 13, and there are now 665 people receiving treatment in the province's hospitals. Of those, 92 people are in the intensive care ward, one fewer than on Saturday.

Health-care professionals analyzed 24,450 samples Nov. 27. (Quebec releases its testing data from two days prior to its daily updates).

REGIONAL DATA

Montreal reported over 400 new cases for a second straight day with 437 new cases (50,756 total).

Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean's total cases surpassed 5,000 Sunday with 104 new cases for a total of 5.092.

Other regions with triple-digit increases were Quebec City with 167 new cases (11,616 total), Monteregie with 137 new cases (19,937 total), and Laval with 120 new cases (11,368 total).

Three deaths were reported in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean (125 total) and Montreal (3,621 total); two in Chaudiere-Appalaches (132 total); and one death was reported in Bas-Saint-Laurent (19 total), Quebec City (434 total), Lanaudiere (325 total) and Monteregie (861 total).

ACROSS CANADA

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, there were 366,193 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported across Canada and 11,988 deaths.

The following are the regional numbers from provinces and territories in Canada:

Quebec: 141,038 confirmed (including 7,033 deaths, 122,014 resolved)

Ontario: 113,038 confirmed (including 3,624 deaths, 95,876 resolved)

Alberta: 54,836 confirmed (including 524 deaths, 39,381 resolved)

British Columbia: 30,884 confirmed (including 395 deaths, 21,304 resolved)

Manitoba: 16,118 confirmed (including 290 deaths, 6,804 resolved)

Saskatchewan: 7,888 confirmed (including 45 deaths, 4,521 resolved)

Nova Scotia: 1,271 confirmed (including 65 deaths, 1,078 resolved)

New Brunswick: 481 confirmed (including 7 deaths, 363 resolved)

Newfoundland and Labrador: 333 confirmed (including 4 deaths, 297 resolved)

Nunavut: 164 confirmed (including 33 resolved)

Prince Edward Island: 72 confirmed (including 68 resolved)

Yukon: 42 confirmed (including 1 death, 29 resolved)

Northwest Territories: 15 confirmed (including 15 resolved)

Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved)

-- with files from The Canadian Press.