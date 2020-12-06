Quebec COVID-19 cases surpass 150,000 with province reporting 1,691 new cases

After shattering the record for cases in a day on Saturday, Quebec reached another grim milestone Sunday surpassing 150,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Quebec reported that 1,691 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, 211 more than the seven-day average of 1,480.

The new cases mean the total number of confirmed cases in the province since the start of the pandemic is now 151,599.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health is reporting that there are now 14,323 active cases and 1,190 more people have recovered from the disease bringing that total to 130,018.

Quebec also reported 24 new deaths including 10 in the past 24 hours, 12 between Nov. 29 and Dec. 4, one before Nov. 19 and one at an unknown date.

The total number of people who have died due to the disease in the province is now 7,255.

Quebec hospitalizations shot up on Sunday with the province reporting 24 more people are receiving treatment bringing the total number of people receiving treatment in Quebec's hospitals to 778. Of those, 102 people are in the intensive care ward, an increase of six.

Health-care professionals analyzed 31,917 samples Dec. 4.

REGIONAL DATA

Montreal with 514 new cases (53,818) and Monteregie with 228 new cases (21,236 total) had the highest increase in cases over the past day.

Quebec City (143 new, 12,826 total), Lanaudiere (143 new, 12,826 total), the Eastern Townships (129 new, 5,312 total), Laval (122 new, 12,184 total), and Chadiere-Appalaches (106 new, 5,898 total) all remain hard hit by COVID-19.

COVID-19 CASES IN QUEBEC

