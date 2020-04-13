Quebec COVID-19 daily briefings resume Monday, seniors minister Blais to face questions

After taking a day off on Easter Sunday, Quebec Premier Francois Legault will resume the province's daily COVID-19 updates Monday at 1 p.m. in Quebec City.

Joining Legault, as usual, will be Horacio Arruda, Quebec's national director of public health.

But in place of Health Minister Danielle McCann will be Marguerite Blais, the Quebec minister responsible for seniors.

Blais will likely face many questions about CHSLDs, Quebec's seniors' residences, which have been under fire recently after news of several COVID-19 outbreaks and deaths.

On Saturday, Legault announced that 31 patients at the Maison Herron residence had died in recent weeks - five of them from COVID-19.

Legault announced that police and public-health investigators will be looking at unsanitary conditions reported at the home in Dorval in Montreal's West Island.

The office of Quebec's coroner on Sunday said it would be investigating the deaths at Maison Herron as well.

But the Dorval residence isn't the only one in the spotlight as of late; several CHSLDs across Quebec have seen multiple deaths and outbreaks of COVID-19.

Reports emerged Monday that a CHSLD in Montreal's LaSalle borough has had 26 patients die of COVID 19 amid 351 confirmed cases at the residence.

