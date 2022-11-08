Quebec COVID-19 deaths climb by 26, hospitalizations drop by 24

Quebec reported 26 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total deaths to 17,125 since the pandemic began.

Of those, two were recorded in the last 24 hours, 16 were recorded between two and seven days ago, and eight were recorded over a week ago.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the province went down by 24, with 303 entries and 327 discharges. There are now 1,835 people with COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals; 630 were admitted for reasons directly related to the virus, whereas the rest tested positive while seeking treatment for other ailments.

Meanwhile, there are 41 people with coronavirus in the ICU, 25 of whom were admitted because of COVID-19. It's a decrease of 15, with 11 entries and 26 discharges.

VACCINATIONS

An additional 12,040 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. So far, 21,999,712 shots have been given to Quebecers.

As of Tuesday, 62 per cent of Quebecers are considered to have basic vaccination status.

For minors, this means they've received at least two shots, or one shot plus one COVID-19 infection. For adults, this means they've received at least two doses with one booster, or two doses plus on infection.

Meanwhile, 20 per cent of adults have gotten the jab since Aug. 15, while 26 per cent have gotten it in the last five months.

That rate is far higher among people over age 80 at 60 per cent. It's lowest among under-forties at eight per cent.

NEW CASES

An additional 904 positive PCR tests were reported Tuesday, for a total 1,234,477 confirmed infections logged in Quebec so far. PCR tests are only available to select high-risk groups.

In addition, 182 positive rapid tests were self-declared through Quebec's online portal. To date, 258,479 positive rapid tests have been recorded.

There are 3,555 healthcare workers absent from work for COVID-19-related reasons.

The province is monitoring 372 outbreaks.

#COVID19 - En date du 7 novembre, voici la situation au Québec: https://t.co/TG8KBlln4B pic.twitter.com/MHvG0iNvFk