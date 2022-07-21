iHeartRadio
Quebec COVID-19 deaths increase by 20, hospitalizations up by 53

image.jpg

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 20 more people in Quebec, the Health Ministry reported Thursday.

A total of 15,834 Quebecers have died of the virus since the pandemic began in 2020.

There are currently 2,110 people with COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals, an increase of 53 compared to the previous day, with 240 admissions and 187 discharges.

Of those, 714 were admitted for complications directly related to COVID-19.

The remaining were admitted for other conditions but tested positive at the hospital.

Meanwhile, two more people are in intensive care, with 12 entries and 10 discharges.

There are 59 coronavirus patients in the ICU, 30 of whom were admitted for COVID-19 specifically.

Quebec Public Health Director Luc Boileau is expected to give an update on the situation at 2 p.m.

NEW CASES

The province added 2,149 more positive COVID-19 PCR tests out of 16,126 samples analyzed, making the positivity rate 14.9 per cent.

In addition, 613 positive rapid tests were self-reported through Quebec's online portal.

The Health Ministry is currently monitoring 550 outbreaks.

There are 7,349 health workers absent for reasons related to the virus.

VACCINATIONS

Quebec administered 12,579 more doses of the vaccine. A total of 20,235,086 jabs have been received by Quebecers so far.

Approximately 91 per cent of Quebecers have received at least one shot, 56 per cent have received three and 17 per cent have received four.

  COVID-19 CASES IN QUEBEC
