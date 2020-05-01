Quebec COVID-19 deaths now top 2,000 as cases approach 29,000

There are now 2,022 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Friday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 28,648.

That’s up 163 from the 1,859 deaths reported Friday; COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 1,110 from the 27,538 announced a day earlier.

Horacio Arruda, Quebec’s director of public health, said that the 163 deaths reported since Thursday did not all occur over the past 24 hours.

There are 1,716 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Friday, up 32 from the 1,684 reported Thursday. Of those in a hospital, 218 are in intensive care, up only four from the 214 reported 24 hours earlier.

There are 1,054 people waiting for COVID-19 test results in Quebec as of Friday, up 24 from the 1,030 reported Thursday.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Friday was 6,700, up 401 from the 6,299 recoveries reported a day earlier.