Quebec COVID-19 hospital, ICU numbers on the decline

The number of Quebecers in hospital to be treated for COVID-19 has decreased by 28, for a total of 1,566, including 531 due to COVID-19.

Of that number, 29 people are in ICU, including 18 for COVID-19, down by one from 24 hours ago.

One more death occurred between two and seven days ago, a total of 16,482.

On Sept. 10, a total of 8,152 samples were analyzed.

Quebec added 554 PCR COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,186,199.

A total of 286,402 rapid tests have been declared, with 236,964 positive.

In the last 24 hours, 169 were reported, with 138 positive.

Quebec is encouraging people to declare the status of their at-home rapid test so officials can get a clearer picture of infection levels in the province.

There are 3,201 health care workers absent due to COVID-19-related reasons.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 7,220 more vaccinations for a total of 20,905,785 doses.

Quebec's Health Ministry points out vaccination against the virus does not completely prevent infection, but it does decrease the risk of dire consequences.

As of Sept. 11, 91 per cent of the eligible population aged five and up have received their first dose of a vaccine and 56 per cent have received three.

An additional 22 per cent have received four.

The government has not included data for children aged six months to four years old.

  COVID-19 CASES IN QUEBEC
