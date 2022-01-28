Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU numbers continue to drop

Quebec reported on Friday that there are 62 fewer hospitalizations than the day before and that intensive care numbers had dropped by seven.

Quebec's Health Ministry said 287 more patients checked into the province's hospitals for treatment and 349 were discharged.

Of the new patients, 197 were over 60 years old, with 79 of those having received their third booster dose of vaccine, 64 double-vaccinated, 52 unvaccinated and two having received one dose.

Of the 89 under 60, 28 were double-vaccinated, 27 unvaccinated, nine triple-vaccinated, and six with one dose of vaccine.

Five were fully vaccinated and between five and 11 years old, and 14 were under five years old.

Of the 20 patients transferred or admitted to ICU wards, eight had received their booster shot (seven over 60), five were double-vaccinated (four over 60), five unvaccinated (four over 60), one had received one dose and one patient was under five years old.

There are now 228 people in Quebec ICUs.

The province also reported 48 new deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

Since the pandemic began, 13,113 people have died in Quebec.

NEW CASES

Quebec also added 3,600 new infections for a total of 853,120 since the pandemic began. The new cases are lower than the actual infections, as PCR screening is reserved for priority clientele.

There have been 33,144 self-declared rapid tests received, including 25,082 positive results. On Thursday, 1,771 tests were declared, including 1,052 positive results.

On Jan. 26, 33,541 PCR samples were analyzed.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) is monitoring 44,322 active COVID-19 cases, and there are 1,476 active outbreaks.

Since the pandemic began, 795,685 people are reported to have recovered from the disease.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec health-care professionals administered 78,975 more doses of vaccine, including 75,704 in the past 24 hours.

In total, 17,501,591 doses have been administered in Quebec, and 273,288 Quebecers received a dose out of province.