Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths rise


image.jpg

Quebec reported on Wednesday that the net number of those in hospitals due to COVID-19 rose by 20. 

There are now 1,540 people receiving care for the novel coronavirus in the province's hospitals, with 37 of those in intensive care units, one more than 24 hours ago.

At the same time, 3,592 health-care workers are absent from work for COVID-19-related reasons.

The province also recorded 10 new deaths due to the disease, bringing that total to 16,697.

NEW CASES, VACCINATIONS

After 11,077 PCR tests were analyzed, 915 came back positive for a positivity rate of 8.5 per cent. 

Since the pandemic began, 1,193,035 positive PCR tests have been logged. 

In addition, 158 positive self-declared rapid antigen tests were added, bringing that total to 242,522.

The Ministry of Health is monitoring 249 active COVID-19 outbreaks.

On Sept. 19, 12,995 samples were analyzed.

Health-care professionals administered 21,874 doses of vaccine, bringing the total number of vaccinations administered to 21,078,563.

