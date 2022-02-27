Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU numbers drop

Quebec COVID-19 numbers continue to drop with five deaths reported due to the disease and hospitalizations down by 23.

Since the start of the pandemic, 13,974 people have died due to the novel coronavirus, according to Quebec.

The Ministry of Health said that 80 patients checked in to a hospital in the province for treatment and 103 were discharged.

Of the new patients, 53 were over 60 years old with 36 of those triple-vaccinated, nine double-vaccinated, seven unvaccinated and one with an unknown vaccination status.

Of those under 60, one was triple-vaccinated, 11 double-vaccinated, five unvaccinated, one having received one dose of vaccine and two with unknown vaccination statuses. Two patients were fully vaccinated and between five and 11, and five were under five and ineligible to receive a vaccine.

Intensive care unit numbers dropped below 100 with a net decrease of two patients.

There were five patients transferred or admitted to an ICU with two of those triple-vaccinated, two double-vaccinated and one unvaccinated.

TESTING DATA

Of the 15,604 PCR tests administered by health-care professionals, 1,036 came back positive for a positivity rate of 7.7 per cent.

The ministry is monitoring 691 active COVID-19 outbreaks.

