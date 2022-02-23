Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop

Hospitalizations are continuing to decrease in Quebec, dropping by 70 on Tuesday for a total of 1,672, with 106 patients admitted and 176 discharged.

Intensive care numbers dipped to 102, a decrease of five.

Of the new hospitalizations, 65 patients are older than 60, with 37 of them triple-vaccinated, 10 double-vaccinated and one received a single dose. Thirteen are unvaccinated and one patient has an unknown status.

Forty-six patients are younger than 59. Nine are triple-vaccinated, 17 are double-vaccinated, three have received one shot, five are unvaccinated and two are unknown.

There are currently three children aged five to 11 in hospital and five children below the age of four.

As far as ICU patients go, four are triple-vaxxed and one is double-vaxxed.

According to Quebec’s health ministry, unvaccinated individuals are currently 7.6 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 and 15.5 times more likely to end up in the ICU.

Ninety-one per cent of Quebecers aged five and up have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

CASES, DEATHS AND VACCINATIONS

The Quebec Health Ministry recorded 1,861 new cases of the virus and 811 outbreaks are currently being monitored.

A total of 92,636 rapid tests have been declared since the online portal opened. Of that number, 72,206 positive tests were registered.

Wednesday, 518 were reported, with 376 of them positive.

Quebec is encouraging people to declare the status of their at-home rapid test so officials can get a clearer picture of infection levels in the province.

An additional 17 deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported, bringing the total to 13,903 since the pandemic began.

Quebec logged 12,710 more vaccines administered, with 12,669 shots in the last 24 hours and 41 doses before Feb. 22; 8,485 patients received their third shot.