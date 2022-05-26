Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop; 12 more deaths reported

Quebec reported a solid decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Thursday, with 29 fewer people overall in hospital with the virus.

That brings the total hospitalizations to 1,315, with 61 people newly admitted and 90 discharged in the last 24 hours.

Intensive-care cases also continue to drop slowly, with that total down by two on Thursday for a total of 43.

Another 12 people have died, the province said.

