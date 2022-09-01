iHeartRadio
16°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to fall, 12 more deaths

image.jpg

Quebec's COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped slightly in the 24 hours prior to Thursday's update, as hospitals logged decreases in both general and intensive care wards. 

There remain 1,770 people in hospital with COVID-19 after seven were reportedly no longer in care as of Thursday morning. 

Of those 1,770 people, 603 were admitted because of their symptoms, while the others tested positive while in hospital. 

There are 39 people in intensive care, including 18 admitted due to their symptoms, after a decrease of three. 

Meanwhile, 3,691 health-care workers were off the job Thursday morning due to the virus. 

The province also reported 12 more virus-related deaths, bringing that total to 16,386. 

While PCR tests are only available to select high-risk groups, health-workers confirmed 946 positive test results. There are also 358 known active outbreaks across the province. 

Rapid tests are available at most pharmacies, and people who test positive using one can report it to the province. There were 172 positive rapid tests declared on Wednesday. 

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*