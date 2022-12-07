Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise, 15 more patients admitted

Hospitalizations for illnesses related to COVID-19 continue to rise in Quebec, bringing the total to 1,974 after 15 more patients were admitted, according to the province's Wednesday update.

According to the most recent health ministry report published on Dec. 7, 51 people are in intensive care, including 26 due to COVID-19, a decrease of two compared to the previous day.

There were six new deaths reported. Three people are reported to have died in the last 24 hours, and three others died between two and seven days ago.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 17,415 people have died from complications associated with coronavirus.

The number of health-care workers who are off the job for COVID-19-related reasons stands at 3,948.

CASES AND TESTING

Health authorities recorded 1,718 new cases in the province bringing the total of people infected over the years to 1,260,221.

There were 13,700 people screened on a priority basis, and 149 rapid tests were self-declared to the government, including 130 that came back positive.

The government's COVID-19 dashboard, however indicated at the time of posting that 11,213 people were screened and that the positivity rate stands at 11.6 per cent.

In addition, authorities are monitoring 408 outbreaks.

VACCINATION

When it comes to vaccination, 15,427 more doses were administered across the province.

Only 31 per cent of adults have received at least one dose in the last five months, while 27 per cent of adults have gotten a shot since Aug. 15.

